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Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to FIFA World Cup after Portugal’s quarterfinal exit

Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking FIFA World Cup career came to an end after Portugal's quarterfinal exit. The 41-year old leaves with 27 appearances, 11 goals, and an unmatched legacy. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 07, 2026, 07:43 AM IST

Published On Jul 07, 2026, 07:43 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 07, 2026, 07:43 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo ends historic World Cup career

Cristiano Ronaldo ends historic World Cup career

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he has played his final FIFA World Cup and won’t be returning for a seventh global finals following Portugal’s Round of 16 elimination at the hands of Spain at Dallas Stadium.

Ronaldo exits final World Cup with clear conscience after Portugal’s defeat

The 41-year-old’s World Cup career ends with 27 appearances, the second most behind Argentina’s Lionel Messi (30), but without the one major trophy missing from his collection.

He hit 11 goals in 27 games and set multiple milestones, including becoming the first man to score in six editions. In the current edition, he scored three goals, including two in Portugal’s 5-0 opening statement against Uzbekistan, and his first-ever World Cup knockout goal, a penalty that sent Portugal past Croatia in the last 32.

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I’m fine, sad to leave the World Cup this way. But, as I said yesterday in the press conference, I gave my best and I leave with a clear conscience,” he told SportTV after the game.

That’s the life of a football player. Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose and we need to keep going. The truth is that it was my last World Cup, and now I will have time with my family so as not to make decisions in the heat of the moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo ends a six-World Cup journey with records, memories and no elusive title

The 41-year-old first played at the FIFA World Cup at Germany 2006, scoring his maiden tournament goal against Iran, and helping the Portugal to a first semi-final in 40 years. He went on to play, and score at least one goal, at South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

I will get up tomorrow with a clear conscience. I won three titles for Portugal (one European Championship and two UEFA Nations Leagues). Before Cristiano, Portugal had never won any titles. Therefore, I leave with a clear conscience. I gave my best. Tomorrow will be a new day, and life goes on.

Ronaldo helped Portugal win the European Championship in 2016 as well as two UEFA Nations League titles, but the World Cup remained an elusive prize. The deepest Ronaldo ever made it in the World Cup was a semifinal run in 2006, his debut in the tournament.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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