Cristiano Ronaldo criticised after DR Congo draw, Portugal sends strong message

Portugal may not have kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign the way they wanted but the squad is very much united as they prepare for a vital Group K clash with Uzbekistan. With qualification hopes hanging in the balance, the focus inside the camp remains on improving performances rather than reacting to outside opinions.

One player who has found himself under the spotlight is veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo, following Portugal’s 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opening match.

Ronaldo faces questions after quiet display

Ronaldo made history by becoming the oldest outfield player ever to start a World Cup match, but his performance attracted criticism from sections of the media and fans.

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The 41-year-old completed the full 90 minutes but had limited influence on the game. He touched the ball only 25 times and failed to register a shot on target, provide an assist or complete a successful dribble.

Many observers felt Portugal lacked attacking movement in the final third and suggested a more mobile option could have offered greater threat going forward.

Ruben Dias defends Portugal captain

Despite the criticism, Portugal defender Ruben Dias made it clear that the squad remains fully behind their captain.

“Cristiano, of course, is used to dealing with the media pressure we usually face in the club, the national team, world tournaments, and European competitions. In this sort of competition, it will never be perfect,” Dias told the press.

The Manchester City defender also stressed that responsibility for the result should not fall on one player alone.

“Criticism isn’t directed at just one player. Cristiano is the center of attention, but I think we’re all involved. I don’t think anything out of the ordinary is happening. It’s always been like this since I’ve been here. I think it will continue to be this way in the future.”

Portugal ignoring outside noise

Dias admitted that criticism is a normal part of international football, especially after disappointing results, but insisted the players are not allowing it to affect their preparation.

“Criticism is not significant for us, it’s noise and part of the competition… It’s all noise,” continued the defender, who said it “always happens if you have a match that doesn’t go well.“

“We’re closing ourselves off from unnecessary criticism,” he added.

Important matches ahead for Portugal

Portugal now turn their attention to a key Group K encounter against Uzbekistan on June 23.

The 2016 European champions will then conclude their group-stage campaign against Colombia five days later, with both matches likely to play a major role in deciding their World Cup fate.