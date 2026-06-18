Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic night ends in frustration as Portugal stumble to draw against DR Congo

Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign didn’t get off to the flying start many expected as Cristiano Ronaldo and company were forced to settle for a draw against a determined Congo DR side in Houston on Wednesday. While the Portuguese entered the match as clear-favourites, they found themselves struggling to break down a disciplined opponent that refused to back down. Yoane Wissa goal in Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup game pic.twitter.com/xFvRRzC0L1 — Daily Foot Vibes (@dailyfootvibes) June 18, 2026

The result leaves Group K wide open and gives Portugal plenty to think about ahead of their remaining fixtures.

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Ronaldo makes history on World Cup stage

Even before kick-off, Cristiano Ronaldo had already added another remarkable achievement to his legendary career.

The Portuguese captain became the oldest outfield player ever to start a FIFA World Cup match at 41 years and 132 days. It was also his 23rd World Cup appearance, drawing him level with Italian great Paolo Maldini on the tournament’s all-time appearance list.

However, despite the historic milestone, Ronaldo was unable to mark the occasion with a goal as Congo DR’s defence kept him largely quiet throughout the contest.

Portugal strike early through Joao Neves

The match began exactly as Portugal would have hoped.

Just six minutes into the game, Joao Neves rose highest inside the penalty area to meet Pedro Neto’s inviting cross from the left and head home the opening goal.

Portugal dominated possession in the early stages and looked capable of extending their lead but could not fashion clear-cut opportunities despite seeing plenty of the ball.

Their lack of attacking sharpness would eventually prove costly.

Congo DR fight back before Half-Time

After weathering the early pressure, Congo DR gradually grew into the game and started causing problems for the Portuguese defence.

Yoane Wissa went close with a curling effort before the African side found their breakthrough moments before the interval.

Arthur Masuaku delivered a dangerous cross into the box and Wissa powered a header beyond Diogo Costa to level the scores.

The goal carried huge significance for Congo DR, becoming the nation’s first-ever World Cup goal, more than five decades after their only previous appearance at the tournament in 1974.

Portugal unable to find winning goal

Portugal thought they had regained the lead shortly after the restart when Joao Cancelo produced a spectacular overhead kick. The celebrations were short-lived, however, as the goal was ruled out for offside.

DR Congo battled on bravely and threatened from time to time. Defender Steve Kapuadi went close with a header while Portugal struggled to create meaningful chances despite having possession.

Ronaldo had a couple of opportunities late in the match but failed to find the target as frustration grew among the European side.

Historic point for Congo DR

When the final whistle arrived, it was Congo DR celebrating a memorable result.

After a 52-year absence from the World Cup, the Leopards secured the first point in their World Cup history and showed they can compete against some of football’s biggest nations.

For Portugal, the draw is far from disastrous, but with Colombia and Uzbekistan still to come in Group K, Roberto Martinez’s side knows there is little room for complacency if they are to progress comfortably to the knockout rounds.

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