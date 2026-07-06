IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal face Lamine Yamal’s Spain in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 blockbuster

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal face Lamine Yamal’s Spain in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 blockbuster

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Lamine Yamal's Spain in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash. Check match preview, head-to-head record, key players to watch and everything you need to know.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 06, 2026, 08:50 PM IST

Published On Jul 06, 2026, 08:50 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 06, 2026, 08:50 PM IST

Portugal vs Spain match preview

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal and Spain set for epic knockout showdown

One of the biggest matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 will take centre stage as Portugal and Spain will lock horns in Arlington on Tuesday. With a place in the quarter-finals on the line, two of Europe’s football powerhouses will renew their fierce rivalry in what promises to be a thrilling knockout contest.

Portugal and Spain have shared one of football’s most intense rivalries for decades, although they have met only twice before at the FIFA World Cup.

Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16 during the 2010 World Cup before the two sides played out an unforgettable 3-3 draw in the group stage of the 2018 tournament.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Their latest meeting came in last year’s UEFA Nations League final, where Portugal defeated Spain on penalties to become the first nation to win the competition twice. Despite Spain entering this match as favourites, recent meetings between the two teams have always been closely fought.

Cristiano Ronaldo eyes another special World Cup moment

All eyes will once again be on Cristiano Ronaldo, who could be playing in what is expected to be his final FIFA World Cup.

The Portugal captain has enjoyed another impressive campaign, scoring three goals so far, including his first-ever World Cup knockout-stage goal during Portugal’s victory over Croatia in the Round of 32.

Ronaldo has also makes history as the first footballer to score in six different FIFA World Cups, another incredible feat in his outstanding career.

Spain’s solid defence faces Portugal’s attacking firepower

Spain have looked one of the strongest teams in the tournament, especially at the back. They have not conceded a single goal in four matches, including a dominant 3-0 victory over Austria in the previous round.

Portugal, meanwhile, have been one of the tournament’s highest-scoring teams with eight goals in four games. However, Roberto MartÃ­nez’s side has shown occasional defensive vulnerability after conceding twice during the competition.

The clash will pit Portugal’s dangerous attack against Spain’s rock-solid defence, making it one of the standout tactical battles of the knockout stage.

Road to the quarter-finals gets tougher

Spain enter the match as reigning European champions and one of the favourites to lift the World Cup trophy.

Portugal, meanwhile, will be hoping to improve on their quarter-final finish from the 2022 World Cup. A victory would keep their title hopes alive and move them one step closer to the semi-finals.

Tournament continues to produce goals

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has already produced plenty of attacking football. A record 215 goals were smashed during the group stage, surpassing the previous tournament record.

Both Portugal and Spain have contributed eight goals each so far, suggesting fans could be in for another entertaining contest despite the high stakes.

Players to watch

No.PortugalSpain
1.Cristiano RonaldoLamine Yamal
2.Bruno FernandesMikel Oyarzabal
3.Nuno MendesPedri

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Javier Aguirre apologizes after Mexico’s FIFA World Cup 2026 exit, backs Rafael Marquez as successor

Javier Aguirre apologizes after Mexico’s FIFA World Cup 2026 exit, backs Rafael Marquez as successor
Neymar announces retirement from international football after Brazil’s World Cup exit

Neymar announces retirement from international football after Brazil’s World Cup exit
Good news for fans, Cristiano Ronaldo to end World Cup journey in 2026, but not his international career

Good news for fans, Cristiano Ronaldo to end World Cup journey in 2026, but not his international career
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal arrive in Dallas ahead of blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 clash vs Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal arrive in Dallas ahead of blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 clash vs Spain

Latest News

No Sanju Samson! BCCI picks four new faces for Zimbabwe T20I Series

CSK star replaces injured Nitish Reddy for India vs England ODIs

BCCI finally responds to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut delay debate

Rohit Sharma hits nets ahead of high-stakes England ODI series

Tendulkar's special message after Australia's 7th Women's T20 WC Title

WATCH: Shanaka scripts HISTORY with 4 wickets in 4 balls in MLC 2026

Editor's Pick

BCCI announces India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Samson DROPPED, Sooryavanshi retained, four earn maiden call-ups

BCCI announces India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Samson DROPPED, Sooryavanshi retained, four earn maiden call-ups
MS Dhoni’s CSK star replaces injured Nitish Kumar Reddy for India vs England ODIs

MS Dhoni’s CSK star replaces injured Nitish Kumar Reddy for India vs England ODIs
BCCI finally responds to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut delay debate, defends Gambhir & Iyer’s decision

BCCI finally responds to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut delay debate, defends Gambhir & Iyer’s decision
WATCH: Dasun Shanaka scripts HISTORY with 4 wickets in 4 consecutive balls in MLC 2026

WATCH: Dasun Shanaka scripts HISTORY with 4 wickets in 4 consecutive balls in MLC 2026
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play the ODI World Cup 2027? Former Indian spinner gives a hint, says…

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play the ODI World Cup 2027? Former Indian spinner gives a hint, says…
Beth Mooney stars in final as Australia beat England to win record seventh Women’s T20 World Cup Title

Beth Mooney stars in final as Australia beat England to win record seventh Women’s T20 World Cup Title