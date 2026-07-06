Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal face Lamine Yamal’s Spain in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 blockbuster

One of the biggest matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 will take centre stage as Portugal and Spain will lock horns in Arlington on Tuesday. With a place in the quarter-finals on the line, two of Europe’s football powerhouses will renew their fierce rivalry in what promises to be a thrilling knockout contest.

Portugal and Spain have shared one of football’s most intense rivalries for decades, although they have met only twice before at the FIFA World Cup.

Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16 during the 2010 World Cup before the two sides played out an unforgettable 3-3 draw in the group stage of the 2018 tournament.

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Their latest meeting came in last year’s UEFA Nations League final, where Portugal defeated Spain on penalties to become the first nation to win the competition twice. Despite Spain entering this match as favourites, recent meetings between the two teams have always been closely fought.

Cristiano Ronaldo eyes another special World Cup moment

All eyes will once again be on Cristiano Ronaldo, who could be playing in what is expected to be his final FIFA World Cup.

The Portugal captain has enjoyed another impressive campaign, scoring three goals so far, including his first-ever World Cup knockout-stage goal during Portugal’s victory over Croatia in the Round of 32.

Ronaldo has also makes history as the first footballer to score in six different FIFA World Cups, another incredible feat in his outstanding career.

Spain’s solid defence faces Portugal’s attacking firepower

Spain have looked one of the strongest teams in the tournament, especially at the back. They have not conceded a single goal in four matches, including a dominant 3-0 victory over Austria in the previous round.

Portugal, meanwhile, have been one of the tournament’s highest-scoring teams with eight goals in four games. However, Roberto MartÃ­nez’s side has shown occasional defensive vulnerability after conceding twice during the competition.

The clash will pit Portugal’s dangerous attack against Spain’s rock-solid defence, making it one of the standout tactical battles of the knockout stage.

Road to the quarter-finals gets tougher

Spain enter the match as reigning European champions and one of the favourites to lift the World Cup trophy.

Portugal, meanwhile, will be hoping to improve on their quarter-final finish from the 2022 World Cup. A victory would keep their title hopes alive and move them one step closer to the semi-finals.

Tournament continues to produce goals

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has already produced plenty of attacking football. A record 215 goals were smashed during the group stage, surpassing the previous tournament record.

Both Portugal and Spain have contributed eight goals each so far, suggesting fans could be in for another entertaining contest despite the high stakes.

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