Cristiano Ronaldo’s Stint With Manchester United ‘Finished’, Reports Suggest Shock Move To New Club

New Delhi: As per reports coming in, Cristiano Ronaldo’s stint at Manchester United is over as his agent Jorge Mendes is searching for a new club.

Italian Newspaper La Repubblica wrote that the 37 year old’s time with the Red Devils is ‘finished’ and he’s keen for a move out of Old Trafford.

Reports suggests two clubs are in contention for a possible transfer, which includes another former club of the Portugese International.

One club is from Serie A- Roma, where Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is at the helm of affairs.

Ronaldo’s agent Mendes is said to have a good relationship with AS Roma and if CR7 decides to move there, there is a possibility of a favourable tax regime. But the defending UEFA Conference League champions won’t be able to offer Champions League football. So whether this could be a potential move or not is in doubt.

Sporting Lisbon is also in line, the club where Ronaldo started his professional career from.

CR7 had an excellent individual season this time around with United as he netted 24 goals in 38 games, with 18 goals coming in the Premier League.

In the EPL Manchester United finished 6th, reached the 4th and 3rd Round of the FA Cup and EFL Cup respectively and also reached the Round of 16 stage in the UEFA Champions League.

In a video released by Manchester United, Ronaldo outlined his happiness and stressed new boss Ten Hag needs time to implement the necessary changes to make the club a credible force again.