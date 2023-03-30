Advertisement

Crossing All Bridges Of Doubt..: Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Note For Anushka Sharma- WATCH

Crossing All Bridges Of Doubt..: Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Note For Anushka Sharma- WATCH

RCB will play their first IPL match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at their home, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Updated: March 30, 2023 12:00 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Thursday shared an emotional post along with wife Anushka Sharma, the couple who loves travelling was seen standing on the bridge together, surrounded by the mountains, with a caption, Crossing all bridges of doubt and into love.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Kohli, who ended his Test century drought in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is all set for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. King Kohli is a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore's squad, he joined the franchise in 2008.

Despite participating in the IPL for 15 years, RCB has yet to win the coveted title, and the team owners are still determined to change that.

RCB will play their first IPL match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at their home, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Last year, RCB qualified for the playoffs and finished at the fourth position in the competition, RCB lost to Rajasthan Royals in the qualifier 2 by seven wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad strength: 25 players (overseas 8)

Players bought during IPL 2023 auction - Reece Topley (INR 1.9 crore), Himanshu Sharma (INR 20 lakh), Will Jacks (INR 3.2 crore), Manoj Bhandage (INR 20 lakh), Rajan Kumar (INR 70 lakh), Avinash Singh (INR 60 lakh).

Players retained - Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad:

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

 

 

 

Also Read

More News ›
Crossing All Bridges Of Doubt..: Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Note For Anushka Sharma- WATCH
Covid-19 Hurt Virat Kohli: Kevin Pietersen Reveals Chat With Kohli During Batter's Poor Run
IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's Amazing Answer To Will Dhoni Retire After This Season
IPL 2023: 'We Should Not Be Talking About Workload In T20 cricket': Mumbai Coach Mark Boucher
IPL 2023: Lucknow Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Covid-19 Hurt Virat Kohli: Kevin Pietersen Reveals Chat With Kohli During Batter's Poor Run

Covid-19 Hurt Virat Kohli: Kevin Pietersen Reveals Chat With...

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's Amazing Answer To Will Dhoni Retire After This Season

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's Amazing Answer To Will Dhoni Retire...

Shreyas Iyer Eyes Comeback In Team India For WTC Final Against Australia In June: Report

Shreyas Iyer Eyes Comeback In Team India For WTC Final Again...

Steve Smith Reveals 'Shocking' Reaction When Told About Captaining MS Dhoni In IPL 2017

Steve Smith Reveals 'Shocking' Reaction When Told About Capt...

Liam Livingstone Set To Miss Punjab's IPL 2023 Opener Against Nitish Rana's Kolkata

Liam Livingstone Set To Miss Punjab's IPL 2023 Opener Agains...

Advertisement