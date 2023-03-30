Crossing All Bridges Of Doubt..: Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Note For Anushka Sharma- WATCH

New Delhi: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Thursday shared an emotional post along with wife Anushka Sharma, the couple who loves travelling was seen standing on the bridge together, surrounded by the mountains, with a caption, Crossing all bridges of doubt and into love.

Kohli, who ended his Test century drought in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is all set for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. King Kohli is a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore's squad, he joined the franchise in 2008.

Despite participating in the IPL for 15 years, RCB has yet to win the coveted title, and the team owners are still determined to change that.