Crossing All Bridges Of Doubt..: Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Note For Anushka Sharma- WATCH

New Delhi: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Thursday shared an emotional post along with wife Anushka Sharma, the couple who loves travelling was seen standing on the bridge together, surrounded by the mountains, with a caption, Crossing all bridges of doubt and into love.
Kohli, who ended his Test century drought in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is all set for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. King Kohli is a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore's squad, he joined the franchise in 2008.
Despite participating in the IPL for 15 years, RCB has yet to win the coveted title, and the team owners are still determined to change that.
RCB will play their first IPL match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at their home, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Last year, RCB qualified for the playoffs and finished at the fourth position in the competition, RCB lost to Rajasthan Royals in the qualifier 2 by seven wickets.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad strength: 25 players (overseas 8)
Players bought during IPL 2023 auction - Reece Topley (INR 1.9 crore), Himanshu Sharma (INR 20 lakh), Will Jacks (INR 3.2 crore), Manoj Bhandage (INR 20 lakh), Rajan Kumar (INR 70 lakh), Avinash Singh (INR 60 lakh).
Players retained - Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad:
Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell
