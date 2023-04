CRS vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 28: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 5:00 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Cricket Stars vs Fresh Tropical will take place at 04:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 29, Saturday, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

CRS vs FT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: N Ramzan

Batters: U Javaid, M Javed

All-rounders: A Ali, D Singh, R Singh, Z Naqvi, S Malik

Bowlers: Z Cheema, S Abbas, B Hamid

CRS vs FT Probable XI

CRS: N Ramzan, A Rehman, L Singh, M Javed, R Singh Sandhu, D Singh Shekhawat, J Afzal, S Singh, S Ali, A Singh, and N Haider.

FT: I Shaikh, H Jamil, U Javaid, M Imran, A Ali, S Malik, Z Naqvi, J Mahash, Z Cheema, S Abbas, and B Hamid.