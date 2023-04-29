Advertisement

CRS vs JAB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 25: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST

Updated: April 29, 2023 11:26 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

My Dream11 Team CRS vs JAB Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of CRS vs JAB, Cricket Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Janjua Brescia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Cricket Stars vs Janjua Brescia will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 29, Saturday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

CRS vs JAB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: N Ramzan , F Ali

Batters: V Yadav(VC)

Bowlers: B Singh, S Singh, A Safi, H Abdul, A Singh

All-Rounders: K Lal, D Shekhawat, R S Sandhu(C)

 

CRS vs JAB Probable XI

CRS: Rajmani Sandhu, Abdul Rehman, Lovepreet Singh (c), Babar Hussain, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Attiq Rehman, Sukhpal Singh-I, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan, Nalain Haider.

 

JAB: Adnan Ali, Haseeb Abdul, Shazad Ahmed, Vibhor Yadav, Ateeq Khan, Naeem Ahmed, Fiaz Ahmed-I, Kashif Mushtaq, Suqrat Khizar, Ahmadullah Safi, Hamza Saad

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

