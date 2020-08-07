CS vs WW Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Malaysian T10 Bash Match August 7, 2:30 PM IST

CS vs WW Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Central Smashers vs Western Warriors Team Prediction Malaysian T10 Bash – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s CS vs WW at Kinrara Oval: The opening match of the Malaysian T10 Bash will be held between Central Smashers and Western Warriors at 2:30 PM IST.

Cricket is back in Malaysia with a three-day T10 Bash. Four teams are part of the event including Central Smashers, Northern Strikers, Southern Hitters and Western Warriors. Appropriate social distancing measures and strict health guidelines have been issued for the matches which will be played without fans.

Malaysian team captain Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor said the event will help them asses where players stand as it will be their first competitive fixture in a long time.

“We’ve all been playing practice games since returning to training but the T10 Bash is the first time we will be playing in a competitive environment. It is only after we’ve seen everyone in action that we can evaluate all the players and see where they stand,” said Faiz, who will captain the Smashers.

TOSS – The Malaysian T10 Bash match toss between Central Smashers and Western Warriors will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue:Kinrara Oval

CS vs WW Squads

CS: Abdullah Shahid, Amir Khan Malik, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Janidu Himsara, Shankar Sathish, Pavandeep Singh, Suharril Fetri Shuib, Sumanth Kadri Suuvarna, Akbar Ali, Rizwan Haider, Wan Amirul Zulkarnain, Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor (capt), Anwar Arudin, Norwira Zazmie, Mohsan Idrees

WW: Faiz Nasir, Dhivendran Mogan, Shafiq Sharif, Sharvin Muniandy, Aaryan Amin Premj, Sharveen Surendran, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Abdul Rauf, Hakim Harisan, Arief Yusof, Fitri Sham (capt), Aslam Khan Malik, Danyal Hafeez, Rohit Vyas, Attiq Ur Rehman

