CSG vs SMP, TNPL 2023, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11s, Tamilnadu Premier League 2023 Match 18, Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Match at Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium in Salem on Monday

Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Match 18- Pitch And Weather Report

The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem has fairly balanced pitch which is known for providing equal opportunities to both batters and bowlers. But in the matches played so far, it has been observed that the team batting first has enjoyed some advantage. The team batting first might have a slightly better chance of scoring runs comfortably and putting up a competitive total on the board.