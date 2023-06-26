CSG vs SMP, TNPL 2023, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11s, Tamilnadu Premier League 2023 Match 18, Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Match at Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium in Salem on Monday
Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Match 18- Match Time, Date And Venue
Match date 26th June 2023
Match Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP), TNPL 2023, Match 18
Start time 7:15 PM IST
Venue SCF Cricket Ground, Salem
Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Match 18- Pitch And Weather Report
The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem has fairly balanced pitch which is known for providing equal opportunities to both batters and bowlers. But in the matches played so far, it has been observed that the team batting first has enjoyed some advantage. The team batting first might have a slightly better chance of scoring runs comfortably and putting up a competitive total on the board.
It is cloudy in Salem; the temperature will maximum rise up to 31 degrees Celsius, and there are 11% chances of rain with a wind speed of 11 km/h.
CSG vs SMP Playing XIs
Chepauk Super Gillies: Baba Aparajith (c), S Harish Kumar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, Pradosh Paul, Rahil Shah, Ramalingam Rohit, Sanjay Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, M Silambarasan, Rocky Bhasker (impact player)
Siechem Madurai Panthers: Hari Nishanth (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh ,V Aaditya, Murugan Ashwin, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), Washington Sundar, P Saravanan, Gurjapneet Singh, V Gowtham, S Sri Abisek (impact player)
Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Match 18 Dream11 Team
Wicket keepers: N Jagadeesan, Pradosh Paul
Batters: Sanjay Yadav, Hari Nishanth, Uthirasamy Sasidev
All-rounders: Baba Aparajith, Washington Sundar, S Harish Kumar
Bowlers: Rahil Shah, Murugan Ashwin, Gurjapneet Singh
Captain: Baba Aparajith
Vice-captain: S Harish Kumar
