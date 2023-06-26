Advertisement

CSG vs SMP, TNPL 2023, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11s, Tamilnadu Premier League 2023 Match 18, Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Match at Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium in Salem on Monday

Best players list of CSG vs SMP, Chepauk Super Gillies Dream11 Team Player List, Siechem Madurai Panthers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Pitch Report, Playing 11, Monday, June 26, 2023.

Updated: June 26, 2023 2:51 PM IST

New Delhi: Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report: Best players list of CSG vs SMP, Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Dream11 Team Player List, Chepauk Super Gillies Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, TNPL 2023, TNPL 2023 Dream11.

Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Match 18- Match Time, Date And Venue

Match date 26th June 2023

Match Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP), TNPL 2023, Match 18

Start time 7:15 PM IST

Venue SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Match 18- Pitch And Weather Report

The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem has fairly balanced pitch which is known for providing equal opportunities to both batters and bowlers. But in the matches played so far, it has been observed that the team batting first has enjoyed some advantage. The team batting first might have a slightly better chance of scoring runs comfortably and putting up a competitive total on the board.

It is cloudy in Salem; the temperature will maximum rise up to 31 degrees Celsius, and there are 11% chances of rain with a wind speed of 11 km/h.

CSG vs SMP Playing XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies: Baba Aparajith (c), S Harish Kumar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, Pradosh Paul, Rahil Shah, Ramalingam Rohit, Sanjay Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, M Silambarasan, Rocky Bhasker (impact player)

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Hari Nishanth (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh ,V Aaditya, Murugan Ashwin, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), Washington Sundar, P Saravanan, Gurjapneet Singh, V Gowtham, S Sri Abisek (impact player)

Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) Match 18 Dream11 Team

Wicket keepers: N Jagadeesan, Pradosh Paul

Batters: Sanjay Yadav, Hari Nishanth, Uthirasamy Sasidev

All-rounders: Baba Aparajith, Washington Sundar, S Harish Kumar

Bowlers: Rahil Shah, Murugan Ashwin, Gurjapneet Singh

Captain: Baba Aparajith

Vice-captain: S Harish Kumar

 

