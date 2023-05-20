Advertisement
CSK Book Qualifier 1 Clash With Gujarat Titans As Top 2 Spot Confirmed In IPL 2023 Points Table
The clash between MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and the defending champions, Gujarat Titans is confirmed for the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium
New Delhi: The clash between MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and the defending champions, Gujarat Titans is confirmed for the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk as GT and CSK will be finishing as the top 2 teams on the points table.
LSG needed to make sure that they keep KKR under 80 runs in order to finish in the top two. KKR got eliminated from the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League but they did spoil Lucknow's plan to play the qualifier 1. LSG also need to win their match against KKR in order for confirmed qualification.
