From riding bikes to playing volleyball like a pro, former India skipper MS Dhoni is a man of many talents. On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Dhoni gave his fans a glimpse of another talent he possesses. He played the flute and did a good job at that. The video was shared by his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings on their Twitter page. <p></p> <p></p>This would come as a treat for his fans, who wait eagerly to get a glimpse of him. CSK captioned the video as ''Minsara Kanna''. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video that is winning hearts: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="sv">Minsara Kanna... &#x1f60d; <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhistlePodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhistlePodu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyJanmashtami?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyJanmashtami</a> <a href="https://t.co/O0h4RP1BoZ">pic.twitter.com/O0h4RP1BoZ</a></p> <p></p> Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1293102647738736645?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 11, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Here is how his fans reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Yes indeed he is the best &#x1f64c;&#x1f64c;</p> <p></p> Versatile Fan (@versatilefan) <a href="https://twitter.com/versatilefan/status/1293116158221021184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 11, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> Sir very best of luck for your upcoming matches and I hope you'll play very nice. &#x1f60a;&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhistlePodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhistlePodu</a></p> <p></p> Harsh Kumar (@hkdhoni7777) <a href="https://twitter.com/hkdhoni7777/status/1293120844357484545?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 11, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">When lion uses flute, it's as great as roar.</p> <p></p> Aditya Kahali (@AdityaKahali) <a href="https://twitter.com/AdityaKahali/status/1293124916158423040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 11, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni - who has not played cricket since the 2019 World Cup in England - will be making a comeback in the IPL to lead the Chennai Super Kings. With the T20 World Cup coming up after the IPL, eyes would be on the 39-year-old to see the kind of form he is in. <p></p> <p></p>The IPL is scheduled to start from September 19 in UAE and the final would take place on November 10. CSK - who emerged second-best last year - would like to push for the coveted title and for that to happen Dhoni has to play a pivotal role.