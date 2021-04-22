From sharing the dressing-room for years to lifting the World Cup crown in 2011, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina have lived a life together. Things did not stop there, Harbhajan and Raina also donned the yellow in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings.

The camaraderie between the two Indian cricketing stars was evident when Kolkata Knight Riders took on CSK on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, Raina bumps into Harbhajan taking him by surprise. Then Raina stuns all by touching his ex-CSK mate’s feet.

The video as expected has gone viral and is being loved by fans:

Unfortunately, Harbhajan was not picked in the XI for the match.

However, Harbhajan ended up on the losing side as CSK beat KKR by 18 runs in a mouthwatering match. It was a high-scoring affair at the Wankhede when the two teams met. While CSK posted a mammoth 220 for three in 20 overs, KKR fell just short. For CSK, Faf du Plessis starred with the bat as he scored a breathtaking 95* off 60 balls. His innings were laced with four sixes and nine fours.

“This was the most fluent I’ve felt so far. Felt the previous game things started to get better. Tonight was another step. It’s about the rhythm of the flow of the hands,” Faf du Plessis said at the post-match presentation where he was named the man of the match.

With the win, CSK zoomed to the top of the table. Chennai got their campaign off to a disappointing start as they lost to Delhi Capitals in their season opener. Then they stitched together three wins on the trot. Now, they would like to maintain the winning momentum going ahead in the tournament.