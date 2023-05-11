CSK Trolls Captain MS Dhoni After Massive Blunder During CSK vs DC Match

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings continued their winning run in IPL 2023 as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 27 runs. During the toss, CSK captain MS Dhoni made a huge blunder as he forgot his team combination, revealing that Ambati Rayudu has replaced Shivam Dube in the team. The call left many baffled as Dube has been in great form for the Men in Yellow.

"We will bat first. We have played a few games on this wicket. There are chances of this wicket slowing down. We can't complain about this track. We try to keep it simple. We try to keep reiterating the same thing. Try to accomplish your plan. Try to execute your plans. We have one change. Rayudu comes in for Dube," Dhoni said at the toss.

However, when the Playing 11 was revealed, Shivam Dube was named in the playing 11. Following MS Dhoni's blunder, Twitter was flooded with hilarious reactions. Even Chennai Super Kings couldn't resist trolling MS Dhoni for the massive blunder.