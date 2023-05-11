CSK Trolls Captain MS Dhoni After Massive Blunder During CSK vs DC Match
Chennai Super Kings trolled MS Dhoni after he made a huge blunder at toss during CSK vs DC match. MS Dhoni said that Ambati Rayudu has replaced Shivam Dube in the playing 11 but when the team was revealed, Dube was listed in there.
New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings continued their winning run in IPL 2023 as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 27 runs. During the toss, CSK captain MS Dhoni made a huge blunder as he forgot his team combination, revealing that Ambati Rayudu has replaced Shivam Dube in the team. The call left many baffled as Dube has been in great form for the Men in Yellow.
"We will bat first. We have played a few games on this wicket. There are chances of this wicket slowing down. We can't complain about this track. We try to keep it simple. We try to keep reiterating the same thing. Try to accomplish your plan. Try to execute your plans. We have one change. Rayudu comes in for Dube," Dhoni said at the toss.
However, when the Playing 11 was revealed, Shivam Dube was named in the playing 11. Following MS Dhoni's blunder, Twitter was flooded with hilarious reactions. Even Chennai Super Kings couldn't resist trolling MS Dhoni for the massive blunder.
Thala at practice. Thala at toss ? pic.twitter.com/Gc7brOzauI
Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 10, 2023
Vintage Dhoni On Display In IPL 2023
Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has been brilliant with the bat for CSK. While he hasn't batted much, only coming into bat in the final overs, he has played multiple cameos, helping CSK reach above-par scores. Against DC, Dhoni scored 20 runs in nine balls to take the team to a respectable 167-8. So far in IPL 2023, Dhoni has scored 96 runs at a strike rate of over 200. The win over Delhi Capitals has taken CSK to 15 points and the team is just one win away from reaching the playoffs.
