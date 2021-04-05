With days to go for the start of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings have a number of questions that still need answers. For example – who would replace Josh Hazlewood and who would be MS Dhoni’s deputy? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that while the side is still looking for Hazlewood’s replacement – it is not top priority and the team management will decide who will be the vice-captain of the side.

“The vice captainship is also not an emergent issue at the moment for us. We leave it to the team management. They will decide at some stage”, confirmed CSK CEO as quoted by InsideSport.

It was reported that Australia’s Billy Stanlake and England’s Reece Topley were approached by CSK, but they turned down the offer due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. CSK CEO claimed they have a good side and that they are not attaching too much importance to Hazlewood’s replacement.

“We are not attaching too much importance to Hazlewood’s replacement. It has not been decided as it’s not a priority issue for us. We already have a very good team. Yes, the issue will be dealt with by the team management but at a later stage in the tournament.”