CSK vs DC Dream11 Tips, Hints And Predictions: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s IPL 2020 Match Between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 7 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium September 25, 7:30 PM IST Friday

CSK vs DC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

CSK vs DC Dream11 Predictions 7th Match for IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: Having suffered a big defeat in their second match of the season, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will aim to bounce back against Delhi Capitals on Friday night. DC on the other hand, defeated KXIP in a thriller that was decided by Super Over.

Faf du Plessis for CSK has struck two straight half-centuries so far and will be the key while DC, their top-order didn’t perform well and it was left to death-overs heroics of allrounder Marcus Stoinis to pull them back into the contest.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for CSK vs DC.

TOSS TIME: 7:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

CSK vs DC My Dream11 Team

Faf du Plessis (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shane Watson, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Mohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Sams, Lalit Yadav

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain/wk), Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi

