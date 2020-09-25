Prithvi Shaw's 64 off 43 balls helped Delhi Capitals set up a 44-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Shaw hit nine fours and a six and was adjudged the Man of the Match for his superlative performance against three-time champions Chennai. <p></p> <p></p>"In the start you have to see how the wicket is, playing along the ground is more important. I was striking the ball well last year as well, but I was making silly mistakes," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony. <p></p> <p></p>Shaw managed just five runs in his previous match. He was dismissed while trying a big shot off Mohammed Shami in the previous match and ended up getting caught at mid-on. He said that he tried to keep the ball down more often this time, something he says he is trying to do this season, which helped him build long innings. <p></p> <p></p>"This year I am going to try and play my strokes but more along the ground. I would like to see the highlights of my knock and see what I did well to get to the 50. We had a bit of a slow start in the powerplay and but we knew if we didn't lose a wicket in the powerplay it will go well later," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Barring some fielding lapses, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer is happy with the performance of his side so far. <p></p> <p></p>"I am really happy with the performance. I would give them the benefit of doubt, is tough to catch in these conditions. You misjudge the ball, really don't know how to pace yourself," he said. <p></p> <p></p>"In the team meeting we decided that we are going to assess the batting conditions early and then play accordingly. The way the openers started gave us a lot of confidence and the finish was good too. I am lucky to have KG (Ranada) and Nortje in the team. It's important to stick together as a team and we need to enjoy each other's success."