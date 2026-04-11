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CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Live: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals live scorecard and updates

Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - April 11, 2026 7:27 PM IST

CSK vs DC Live
CSK vs DC Live

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