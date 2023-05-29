CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli's Record, Becomes Batter With Most Runs Against Spin In Single Season

Shubman Gill has surpassed Virat Kohli for a new iconic record during the IPL final clash between CSK and GT

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans is taking on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Monday. After the match was postponed on Sunday, for the first time in history IPL final was being played on the reserve day.

CSK won the toss and invited GT to bat first. The defending champions were confident to bat first as their star opener, Shubman Gill has been in a tremendous touch. However, despite getting a good start to the innings he failed to turn it big and got out after scoring 39 runs off just 20 balls.

Shuman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli's Record Shubman Gill may have slipped on the opportunity to break Virat Kohli's record for most runs in a single season or level his record for most centuries in a season. He still managed to break the huge record of his idol and RCB's star batter.

Before the IPL final match, Virat Kohli held the record for most runs against spin in a single season. He scored 364 runs against spinners back in 2016 and it was a record till now. Shubman Gill after the Qualifier 2 against MI was 363 runs just a run behind Kohli and he managed to surpass him in the final match against CSK.