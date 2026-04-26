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CSK vs GT IPL 2026 live score: Will Gujarat Titans comeback or will Chennai Super Kings continue their dominance?

Tune in with for the live score as Chennai Super Kings take on against Gujarat Titans at in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Apr 26, 2026, 03:20 PM IST

Published On Apr 26, 2026, 03:20 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 26, 2026, 03:20 PM IST

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Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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