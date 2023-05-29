CSK Vs GT, IPL Final: Fans Troll BCCI As Groundmen Use Sponge To Dry Pitches At Narendra Modi Stadium
Rain forced CSK vs GT, IPL final clash to stop and now, fans are trolling BCCI after watching groundmen at Narendra Modi Stadium using sponges to dry the outfield
New Delhi: Rain once again played spoilsport in the IPL 2023 final clash between Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Monday. Earlier, it also caused the clash to be shifted to the reverse day and if now the weather forces the match to get canceled GT will win the trophy for the second consecutive time.
The heavy showers returned during the second inning when CSK came out to chase 215 runs target set by GT. Just after three balls, the on-field umpires had to take a call and stop the game. The rain stopped again but the extremely wet outfield still didn't allow the match to continue.
The groundsmen were using sponges to dry the practice pitches and pictures of it went viral on the internet and the whole social media started trolling BCCI for not equipping the right technologies despite being the richest cricket board.
Sai Sudharsan's Sensational 96 Help GT Post 214 Onboard
A sensational quickfire fifty from Sai Sudharsan (96 off 41) along with Wriddhiman Saha's vital half-century (54 off 39) powered Gujarat Titans to 214/4 against Chennai Super Kings in the rescheduled final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Monday.
Sudharsan looked flawless throughout his innings and played some breathtaking shots against an undisciplined bowling line-up. Apart from Sudharsan and Saha, the likes of Shubman Gill (39 off 20) and Hardik Pandya (21 off 12) also made vital contributions with the bat.
(with IANS inputs)
