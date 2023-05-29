New Delhi: Rain once again played spoilsport in the IPL 2023 final clash between Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Monday. Earlier, it also caused the clash to be shifted to the reverse day and if now the weather forces the match to get canceled GT will win the trophy for the second consecutive time.

The heavy showers returned during the second inning when CSK came out to chase 215 runs target set by GT. Just after three balls, the on-field umpires had to take a call and stop the game. The rain stopped again but the extremely wet outfield still didn't allow the match to continue.

The groundsmen were using sponges to dry the practice pitches and pictures of it went viral on the internet and the whole social media started trolling BCCI for not equipping the right technologies despite being the richest cricket board.