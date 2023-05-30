Advertisement

CSK Vs GT, IPL Final: MS Dhoni's Reaction After Getting Out On Golden Duck Goes Viral

MS Dhoni got out for a golden duck on Mohit Sharma's delivery and his reaction to it is now going viral

Updated: May 30, 2023 1:28 AM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: MS Dhoni failed to play a crucial part in CSK's chase in the IPL final match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as he got out for a golden duck on Mohit Sharma's delivery. The legendary wicket-keeper batter was highly disappointed after his dismal outing and it was visible on his face as well.

