CSK Vs GT, IPL Final: MS Dhoni's Reaction After Getting Out On Golden Duck Goes Viral
MS Dhoni got out for a golden duck on Mohit Sharma's delivery and his reaction to it is now going viral
New Delhi: MS Dhoni failed to play a crucial part in CSK's chase in the IPL final match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as he got out for a golden duck on Mohit Sharma's delivery. The legendary wicket-keeper batter was highly disappointed after his dismal outing and it was visible on his face as well.
Golden duck for MS Dhoni.#MSDhoni #GTvsCSK #IPL2023Final #S_Class #ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/SJAOZp96eY
SPORTSBUZZINFO (@Sportsbuzinfo) May 29, 2023
#MSDhoni #IPL2023Final Still not over. pic.twitter.com/6D2OeNwGcn
Mayank Goel (@SpeakerBaniya) May 29, 2023
CSK vs GT IPL Final Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad Weather Report: Match To Start At 12:10, CSK Need 170 In 15 Overs
CSK Vs GT, IPL Final: Fans Troll BCCI As Groundmen Use Sponge To Dry Pitches At Narendra Modi Stadium
