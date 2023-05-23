New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings is set to take on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepuak, on Tuesday. Ahead of the big clash, MS Dhoni was seen practicing in the nets and fired some blazing shots.

The video of Dhoni practicing in the nets was posted by Chennai Super Kings from their official Twitter handle, which is now going viral on the internet. Fans are loving Dhoni's splendid net session and are sharing it rapidly.