CSK Vs GT: MS Dhoni Unleashes Beast Mode During Net Session Before IPL 2023 Qualifier 1
The video of Dhoni practicing in the nets was posted by Chennai Super Kings from their official Twitter handle, which is now going viral on the internet
New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings is set to take on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepuak, on Tuesday. Ahead of the big clash, MS Dhoni was seen practicing in the nets and fired some blazing shots.
The video of Dhoni practicing in the nets was posted by Chennai Super Kings from their official Twitter handle, which is now going viral on the internet. Fans are loving Dhoni's splendid net session and are sharing it rapidly.
The Raw Version of the roar! ?#GTvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove ?? pic.twitter.com/flWkrlMwjP
Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 23, 2023
The winner of the match between CSK and GT will ensure their spot in the finals of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. The defending champions have been up against the hosts three different times and are undefeated.
Both GT and CSK will be confident enough after how their players performed in their performed their previous matches. GT's in-form batting can be challenging for the bowling attack of CSK.
CSK vs GT Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan
COMMENTS