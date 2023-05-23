LIVE NOW
Live Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: MS Dhoni's men take on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans for a place in IPL 2023 final | LIVE BUZZ
Live Updates CSK vs GT Qualifier 1 IPL Playoff: Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans had a phenomenal outing in the league stage as they topped the points table. MS Dhoni's CSK, on the other hand, finished second. The CSK vs GT clash is a big one for both teams as the winner of this match will directly qualify for the finals. The loser, however, will get another chance and will face the winner of Eliminator, to be played between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.
CSK vs GT Qualifier 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai Pitch Report
The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is a spin-friendly surface. The ball grips and turns, making the life tough for the batters. Runs in the powerplay and a good finish is needed to put a strong total on the board as scoring runs in the middle overs won't be easy.
CSK vs GT Qualifier 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Weather Updates
The rain gods have stayed away from IPL 2023 as barring one match between CSK and LSG, no other match has been hampered due to rain. Thankfully, rain is not much of a threat in Chennai on May 23 as well.
CSK vs GT Head To Head
MS Dhoni's CSK has had a tough outing against Gujarat Titans so far, losing all the three games played against them. CSK lose to GT twice last year and suffered a defeat in the first match of IPL 2023.
CSK vs GT Qualifier 1 Playing 11s
CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(c/wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana (Impact sub: Matheesha Pathirana)
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan/Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Yash Dayal (Impact Sub: Joshua Little/Dasun Shanaka)
The match is likely to be dominated by the spinners and both teams have quality spinners up their ranks. GT has Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed while CSK has Ravinfra Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana along with Moeen Ali as part time option.
The pitch has shown signs of slowness as the average score has come down to 150 from 180 in the last three matches.
CSK are playing at home so they will be the happier side, however, they have not been at their best, unlike previous editions at home, suffering three defeats.
The loser, however, will get another shot as he will face the winner of LSG vs MI match in Eliminator.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of CSK vs GT Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This is a big game for both teams as the winner will directly qualify for the final.
