Advertisement

CSK vs GT: Ruturaj Gaikwad Lits Up IPL 2023 With Blazing 92 | WATCH BEST TWEETS

CSK vs GT: Ruturaj Gaikwad Lits Up IPL 2023 With Blazing 92 | WATCH BEST TWEETS

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a blazing 92 in the opening match of IPL 2023 between CSK and GT

Updated: March 31, 2023 9:27 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Ahmedabad: Ruturaj Gaikwad missed out on a well-deserved century as he was dismissed for 92 by Alzarri Joseph. Gaikwad was caught by Shubman Gill. Alzarri Joseph bowled a high full toss and Gaikwad hit to Gill at long-on. Gaikwad slammed four 4s and nine 6s in a blistering knock. Fans on Twitter hailed Gaikwad for his blistering knock.

Also Read

More News ›
CSK vs GT: Ruturaj Gaikwad Lits Up IPL 2023 With Blazing 92 | WATCH BEST TWEETS
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Sets Narendra Modi Stadium On Fire | WATCH
LIVE Score GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Ruturaj Misses Hundred As GT Makes Comeback | FULL SCORECARD
IPL 2023: Shami Shatters The Stumps Of Devon Conway | Watch Here
Best Moments OF IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony | See Pics
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score- vs Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs NED 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Live Score- vs Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs NED 1s...

CSK vs GT: Ruturaj Gaikwad Lits Up IPL 2023 With Blazing 92 | WATCH BEST TWEETS

CSK vs GT: Ruturaj Gaikwad Lits Up IPL 2023 With Blazing 92 ...

Live Score-Gujarat vs Chennai Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs CSK 1 match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Score-Gujarat vs Chennai Live Cricket Score and Updates...

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Sets Narendra Modi Stadium On Fire | WATCH

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Sets Narendra Modi Stadium...

LIVE Score GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gives CSK Flying Start | FULL SCORECARD

LIVE Score GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gives CSK Flying Star...

Advertisement