CSK vs GT: Ruturaj Gaikwad Lits Up IPL 2023 With Blazing 92 | WATCH BEST TWEETS
Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a blazing 92 in the opening match of IPL 2023 between CSK and GT
Ahmedabad: Ruturaj Gaikwad missed out on a well-deserved century as he was dismissed for 92 by Alzarri Joseph. Gaikwad was caught by Shubman Gill. Alzarri Joseph bowled a high full toss and Gaikwad hit to Gill at long-on. Gaikwad slammed four 4s and nine 6s in a blistering knock. Fans on Twitter hailed Gaikwad for his blistering knock.
? THE SAMRAT! Ruturaj departed after putting on a show for all of us with his 92.
? He's a different beast when it comes to IPL!
? BCCI #RuturajGaikwad #GTvCSK #IPL #IPL2023 #TATAIPL #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/8HETzJG6dg
The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) March 31, 2023
Well played, Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Missed out a well deserving hundred by just 8 runs but what a knock, 92 runs from 50 balls. pic.twitter.com/9OQlL1ZIVW
Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 31, 2023
End of such a brilliant innings, Ruturaj Gaikwad kicks off this IPL with a brutal 92 off 50, he just missed out his Hundred there by 8 runs, but batted well. #IPL2023 #GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/ixCvmAiqNp
Resanth. (@CricResanth) March 31, 2023
Well played Ruturaj Gaikwad.#GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/DO919GX5B6
The CricGuy (@itsTheCricGuy) March 31, 2023
Fantastic innings that by Ruturaj Gaikwad!! He just loves playing GT - 73, 53 and now 92.
Never looked doubtful. Went head on against all GT bowlers (Specially Hardik). Smashed everything that was short and back of length. #GTvCSK
Dhanush (@dhanush530) March 31, 2023
Well played, Ruturaj Gaikwad #RuturajGaikwad#GTvsCSK #ipl2023 pic.twitter.com/RlLj5CHeK5
Abdesh Gurjar (@abdeshgurjar5) March 31, 2023
Ruturaj Gaikwad Saved CSK ?#RuturajGaikwad #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Hxfs8oj9Mt
Prabhakar (@itz_Prabhaa) March 31, 2023
