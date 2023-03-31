CSK vs GT: Ruturaj Gaikwad Lits Up IPL 2023 With Blazing 92 | WATCH BEST TWEETS

Ahmedabad: Ruturaj Gaikwad missed out on a well-deserved century as he was dismissed for 92 by Alzarri Joseph. Gaikwad was caught by Shubman Gill. Alzarri Joseph bowled a high full toss and Gaikwad hit to Gill at long-on. Gaikwad slammed four 4s and nine 6s in a blistering knock. Fans on Twitter hailed Gaikwad for his blistering knock.

