New Delhi: Sai Sudharsan's sensational 96-run knock helped Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans register the highest score in an IPL final against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Monday. GT posted 214 runs at the loss of 4 wickets on the scoreboard.

The knock from Sai Sudharsan can also lead his team to their second consecutive IPL Trophy victory. It won't be easy for the CSK batters to pressurize the GT bowling line-up that includes Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, and Rashid Khan. Sai Sudharsan has started trending on Twitter after his blazing innings that included 8 boundaries and 6 sixes.