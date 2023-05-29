CSK vs GT: Sai Sudharsan's Sensational 96-Run Knock In IPL Final Sets Twitter Ablaze
GT's Sai Sudharsan registered the third highest individual score in an IPL final after scoring 96 runs against CSK in Narendra Modi Stadium
New Delhi: Sai Sudharsan's sensational 96-run knock helped Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans register the highest score in an IPL final against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Monday. GT posted 214 runs at the loss of 4 wickets on the scoreboard.
The knock from Sai Sudharsan can also lead his team to their second consecutive IPL Trophy victory. It won't be easy for the CSK batters to pressurize the GT bowling line-up that includes Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, and Rashid Khan. Sai Sudharsan has started trending on Twitter after his blazing innings that included 8 boundaries and 6 sixes.
CSK won the toss and invited GT to bat first in the final match of IPL 2023. The decision backfired as GT openers joined a splendid 67-run partnership. CSK did manage to get Gill early but Saha and Sai kept on progressing the scoreboard. Both of them smashed crucial half-centuries.
CSK vs GT Playing 11
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
Substitutes: Josh Little, Odean Smith, K.S. Bharat, Shivam Mavi, R. Sai Kishore
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Substitutes: Shivam Dube, Mitch Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh
