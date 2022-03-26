IPL 2022 Wankhede Stadium Toss Update: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Iyer, who is making his debut for his new franchise KKR along with Sam Billings and Ajinkya Rahane said that the dew at the ground can be a factor later on although the pitch looks a belter to bat on, adding that it will make batting even easier in the second half of the innings.

“We will bowl first. I am super excited. It is a great honour to don this jersey. The players who have been playing for this unit have been doing well,” said Iyer at the toss.

“The track seems to be a belter and the dew will come in later and make it better,” he added.

Talking about the team combination, the KKR captain said that they have decided to go in with three overseas players in the match. Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Sam Billings will fill in the overseas slots for KKR.

“We are going in with three overseas players – Billings, Narine and Russell. Three of us got caps today. Myself, Billings and Rahane,” said the KKR captain.

Ravindra Jadeja, who was recently appointed captain of CSK said that he is happy and excited for the new role, adding that Dhoni’s shoes will always be big to fill.

“Big shoes to fill in. Happy and excited for the new role. We are going with four foreign players. Conway, Bravo, Milne and Santner are our foreign players,” said Jadeja.