New Delhi: MS Dhoni once again ignited the speculations around his retirement from cricket as he took a lap around with CSK fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk after 6-wickets loss against Kolkata Knight Riders, on Sunday. This was CSK's last match in their fortress for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

He signed the jersey of KKR's rising star Rinku Singh and gave the legendary Sunil Gavaskar an autograph on his shirt before giving him a hug. Dhoni even signed tennis balls and threw them to the crowd. Fans are now speculating that this might be the act of bidding farewell from the wicket-keeper batter.