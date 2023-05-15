Advertisement

CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Hints Retirement, Takes Lap With Fans At Chepauk Stadium - WATCH VIDEO

Fans are now speculating that this might be the act of bidding farewell from the wicket-keeper batter.

Updated: May 15, 2023 12:30 AM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: MS Dhoni once again ignited the speculations around his retirement from cricket as he took a lap around with CSK fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk after 6-wickets loss against Kolkata Knight Riders, on Sunday. This was CSK's last match in their fortress for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

He signed the jersey of KKR's rising star Rinku Singh and gave the legendary Sunil Gavaskar an autograph on his shirt before giving him a hug. Dhoni even signed tennis balls and threw them to the crowd. Fans are now speculating that this might be the act of bidding farewell from the wicket-keeper batter.

