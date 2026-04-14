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CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live scorecard and updates
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live: Get the updates as Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.