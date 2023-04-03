CSK Vs LSG: Krunal Pandya Set To Reach New IPL Milestone At Chepauk

Lucknow Super Giants' ace allrounder Krunal Pandya is set to reach a massive milestone in the match against Chennai Super Kings on Monday

Chennai: Lucknow Super Giants' ace allrounder Krunal Pandya is set to reach a massive milestone in the match against Chennai Super Kings on Monday. Krunal will be playing his 100th IPL game and joining an elite list of players.

CSK's skipper and legendary player MS Dhoni sits at the top of this list as he has played the most IPL matches in the history of the cash-rich league. Dhoni has played 235 IPL matches and following him is the veteran and RCB wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik with 230 matches.

The senior Pandya brother is one of the crucial assets for LSG as he has a lot to offer with both bat and ball. He was a crucial part of the MI camp too before joining LSG last year in the mega auction. Krunal will like to have a good outing on the field on the occasion of his 100th IPL match.

CSK vs LSG

After losing their opening match, Chennai Super Kings will return to their den the MA Chidambaram stadium for the first home match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday and aim to pick up a win.

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads his team here, the four-time champion will, without a doubt, receive a rapturous welcome as CSK return to the Chepauk after nearly four years.

LSG defeated DC by a massive margin of 50 runs in their last match and will be looking forward to repeating that at CSK's home. KL Rahul will like to bring out some runs from his bat and it will be crucial for the team.

SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma