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CSK vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings take on Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants

CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Live Score: Get the updates as Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 10, 2026, 02:39 PM IST

Published On May 10, 2026, 02:39 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 10, 2026, 02:39 PM IST

CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Live

CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Live

CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Live: Rain around the MA Chidambaram Stadium is a rare sight in May, and Chennai finally got some relief from the scorching heat ahead of the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. The showers meant both teams had to stay indoors and skip their practice sessions on the eve of the match. While the break has eased the workload a bit in a packed schedule, both sides will be hoping for clear weather on match day. With two important points on offer, CSK and LSG head into the game with plenty on the line.

CSK eye momentum after early setbacks

Chennai Super Kings have slowly started to turn their season around after a rough beginning. They started the season with three straight defeats but have turned things around with three wins in their last four matches, getting themselves back into playoff contention.

Results elsewhere in the tournament have also helped their cause, with no single team pulling away at the top of the table. With two matches lined up against lower-ranked opposition, CSK will see a strong chance to collect four valuable points and strengthen their position further.

There are also positive signs in their batting group. Sanju Samson was in top form in their previous win in Delhi, while young Kartik Sharma is beginning to look more comfortable at this level. If players like Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube can find consistency, CSK’s lineup will look far more dangerous. Their bowling unit, meanwhile, appears settled and reliable.

LSG finding late spark despite tough season

Lucknow Super Giants may still be struggling on the points table, but their recent performances suggest a side not willing to go down without a fight. In their last three games, they have shown improvement in patches, including one match that went to a Super Over and another where they nearly chased down a massive 228 before falling short.

Their most recent outing, however, was a standout performance. Few expected them to beat defending champions RCB, but LSG delivered a confident and controlled win. Mitchell Marsh led the charge with a brilliant century, while Nicholas Pooran has looked back to his best after moving up to the No. 3 position.

That win will have given LSG a boost of confidence with four matches remaining. Considering CSK’s recent struggles at home, the visitors will believe this is far from an impossible challenge.

Follow Updates here:

Probable Playing XIs

CSK XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary

LSG XI: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis/Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

Chennai weather update

Both teams had their practice sessions cancelled on Saturday due to rain, and scattered showers are also expected on match day.

Around 10 minutes before the toss at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, it’s hot and humid with a brief passing shower quickly giving way to bright sunshine again.

Pitch report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch is a red soil surface that helped CSK pick up their first win of the season against Delhi Capitals.

It has been under covers for a long time, so early help for fast bowlers is expected.

CSK vs LSG head-to-head record

Lucknow Super Giants have a slight edge in the head-to-head against Chennai Super Kings, leading 3-2 in their previous meetings. It’s a closely fought rivalry, and CSK will be looking to level things up in this encounter.

Hello and Welcome!

Hello, good afternoon and welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the IPL 2026 Match No.53 between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giantss.

Srijal Upadhyay this side ready to bring you live updates of the game.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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