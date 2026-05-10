CSK vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings take on Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants

CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Live Score: Get the updates as Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Live: Rain around the MA Chidambaram Stadium is a rare sight in May, and Chennai finally got some relief from the scorching heat ahead of the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. The showers meant both teams had to stay indoors and skip their practice sessions on the eve of the match. While the break has eased the workload a bit in a packed schedule, both sides will be hoping for clear weather on match day. With two important points on offer, CSK and LSG head into the game with plenty on the line.

CSK eye momentum after early setbacks

Chennai Super Kings have slowly started to turn their season around after a rough beginning. They started the season with three straight defeats but have turned things around with three wins in their last four matches, getting themselves back into playoff contention.

Results elsewhere in the tournament have also helped their cause, with no single team pulling away at the top of the table. With two matches lined up against lower-ranked opposition, CSK will see a strong chance to collect four valuable points and strengthen their position further.

There are also positive signs in their batting group. Sanju Samson was in top form in their previous win in Delhi, while young Kartik Sharma is beginning to look more comfortable at this level. If players like Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube can find consistency, CSK’s lineup will look far more dangerous. Their bowling unit, meanwhile, appears settled and reliable.

LSG finding late spark despite tough season

Lucknow Super Giants may still be struggling on the points table, but their recent performances suggest a side not willing to go down without a fight. In their last three games, they have shown improvement in patches, including one match that went to a Super Over and another where they nearly chased down a massive 228 before falling short.

Their most recent outing, however, was a standout performance. Few expected them to beat defending champions RCB, but LSG delivered a confident and controlled win. Mitchell Marsh led the charge with a brilliant century, while Nicholas Pooran has looked back to his best after moving up to the No. 3 position.

That win will have given LSG a boost of confidence with four matches remaining. Considering CSK’s recent struggles at home, the visitors will believe this is far from an impossible challenge.