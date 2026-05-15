CSK vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants aim to spoil Chennai Super Kings’ playoff hopes

Lucknow Super Giants has already out from IPL 2026 playoff race, but Rishabh Pant’s LSG still have a chance to end their season on a positive note when they take on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow on Friday. For CSK, however, this is a much bigger contest as another win could keep them firmly in the race for a playoff spot.

The season has been disappointing for LSG, who have struggled for consistency and now find themselves at the bottom of the points table. With nothing left to lose, the franchise could use the remaining matches to test combinations and give opportunities to players ahead of next season.

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CSK’s campaign has taken a very different turn. After beginning IPL 2026 with three straight defeats, the five-time champions bounced back strongly and are once again in contention for the playoffs. A victory against LSG will further improve their chances of making the top four.

LSG vs CSK match details

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will be played on Friday, May 15, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch the live telecast on the JioStar Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Ekana Stadium pitch report

The pitch in Lucknow has behaved differently from many other IPL venues this season. Batters have found it difficult to score freely, especially during the second innings when the surface tends to slow down.

Spinners are expected to play a major role once again because the pitch generally offers grip and turn. Teams batting first could have a slight advantage if they manage to put a competitive score on the board.

LSG likely to test combinations after elimination

With their playoff hopes already over, LSG may look at a few fresh combinations in the playing XI. The batting lineup still has dangerous players like Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran and captain Rishabh Pant, but the team has struggled to perform collectively this season.

The bowling attack will once again depend on experienced names like Mohammed Shami and young spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi.

CSK eye another important win

Chennai Super Kings will enter the contest with confidence after improving their performances in the second half of the season. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has led from the front, while players like Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis have added firepower to the batting lineup.

CSK’s bowling unit has also looked balanced with Noor Ahmad playing an important role in the middle overs.

LSG vs CSK match prediction

CSK appear to have the advantage heading into this game because of their recent form and stronger balance as a team. LSG have struggled badly this season and could once again find it difficult against a confident Chennai Super Kings side fighting for a playoff place.

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