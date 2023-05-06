CSK Vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' Incredible Stats At Chepauk Will Worry MS Dhoni - Check Deets

New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will host Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. MI is on an incredible 6-match winning streak at the Chepauk Stadium and these stats can be worrisome for MS Dhoni and company.

On top of that, Mumbai is on a two-match win streak, where they chased 200 plus targets, and on the other hand, Chennai has not won their last three games in which the clash against LSG ended in a no contest and both teams had to share points. Mumbai got an incredible record of 6-2 at the Chepauk Stadium. They have breached Chennai's fortress on multiple occasions.

MS Dhoni Elects To Bowl First CSK won the toss and elected to bowl first. "We'll bowl first. A bit of rain expected, that's one reason, looks like a good wicket and we want them to set a target for us. Every individual has worked well, everyone can show some attention on the field, we've improved every game, there have been some slip-ups, but we need to finish well. We're playing with the same squad," said Dhoni after winning the toss.

"Going pretty well, had a couple of good games, just about continuing the momentum. We have some worries, but we've started to do well. It's been challenging to find the right players and the right combinations. We know our strengths and the players who can fit in. Two changes for is - Kumar Kartikeya is OUT, a debut for Raghav Goyal. Tilak Varma is ill, he's replaced by Tristan Stubbs," said Rohit after the toss.

CSK vs MI Playing 11 Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana