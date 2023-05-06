CSK Vs MI, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Pushes Himself Down The Order, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green Open For Mumbai
Rohit Sharma is not opening for Mumbai Indians as he has pushed himself down the order and allowed Ishan Kishan Cameron Green to open for MI
New Delhi: Rohit Sharma is not opening for Mumbai Indians as he has pushed himself down the order and allowed Ishan Kishan Cameron Green to open for MI in the IPL 2023 match against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Saturday.
However, the decision didn't work as Tushar Deshpande dismissed Green (6 off 4 balls) early by the second over itself and then Deepak Chahar dismissed Ishan Kishan in the very next over on the score of 7 runs off 9 balls.
Simon Doull appreciated the decision and said "Very selfless from Rohit Sharma to change his opening position. Not many winning sides change their order."
Rohit Sharma Fails To Perform
Deepak Chahar made the third over huge as he dismissed Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma on a three-ball duck along with Ishan Kishan. MI lost their top three wickets by the first three overs itself.
?MSD comes up to the stumps ?
?Rohit Sharma attempts the lap shot
?@imjadeja takes the catch ?
Watch how @ChennaiIPL plotted the dismissal of the #MI skipper ?? #TATAIPL | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/fDq1ywGsy7
IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2023
CSK vs MI Playing 11
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana
Substitutes: Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal and Arshad Khan
Substitutes: Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod
COMMENTS