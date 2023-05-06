New Delhi: Rohit Sharma is not opening for Mumbai Indians as he has pushed himself down the order and allowed Ishan Kishan Cameron Green to open for MI in the IPL 2023 match against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Saturday.

However, the decision didn't work as Tushar Deshpande dismissed Green (6 off 4 balls) early by the second over itself and then Deepak Chahar dismissed Ishan Kishan in the very next over on the score of 7 runs off 9 balls.

Simon Doull appreciated the decision and said "Very selfless from Rohit Sharma to change his opening position. Not many winning sides change their order."

Rohit Sharma Fails To Perform

Deepak Chahar made the third over huge as he dismissed Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma on a three-ball duck along with Ishan Kishan. MI lost their top three wickets by the first three overs itself.