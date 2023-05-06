Advertisement

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Pushes Himself Down The Order, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green Open For Mumbai

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Pushes Himself Down The Order, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green Open For Mumbai

Rohit Sharma is not opening for Mumbai Indians as he has pushed himself down the order and allowed Ishan Kishan Cameron Green to open for MI

Updated: May 6, 2023 4:00 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma is not opening for Mumbai Indians as he has pushed himself down the order and allowed Ishan Kishan Cameron Green to open for MI in the IPL 2023 match against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Saturday.

However, the decision didn't work as Tushar Deshpande dismissed Green (6 off 4 balls) early by the second over itself and then Deepak Chahar dismissed Ishan Kishan in the very next over on the score of 7 runs off 9 balls.

Simon Doull appreciated the decision and said "Very selfless from Rohit Sharma to change his opening position. Not many winning sides change their order."

Rohit Sharma Fails To Perform

Deepak Chahar made the third over huge as he dismissed Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma on a three-ball duck along with Ishan Kishan. MI lost their top three wickets by the first three overs itself.

CSK vs MI Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana

Substitutes: Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal and Arshad Khan

Substitutes: Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod

Also Read

More News ›
CSK Vs MI, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Pushes Himself Down The Order, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green Open For Mumbai
John Cena Shares MS Dhoni's Picture Of Doing His Iconic 'You Can't See Me' Step During IPL 2023 Match
CSK Vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' Incredible Stats At Chepauk Will Worry MS Dhoni - Check Deets
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Star Pacer To Miss Out RCB Clash | Deets Inside
Sreensath Wants Virat Kohli To Score Century Against DC To Give Great Tribute To Dada - WATCH
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Pushes Himself Down The Order, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green Open For Mumbai

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Pushes Himself Down The Or...

Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs MI 49 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricke...

CSK Vs MI: Mumbai Indians' Star Tilak Varma To Miss IPL's El Clasico Against Chennai Super Kings

CSK Vs MI: Mumbai Indians' Star Tilak Varma To Miss IPL's El...

John Cena Shares MS Dhoni's Picture Of Doing His Iconic 'You Can't See Me' Step During IPL 2023 Match

John Cena Shares MS Dhoni's Picture Of Doing His Iconic 'You...

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' Incredible Stats At Chepauk Will Worry MS Dhoni - Check Deets

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' Incredible Stats At Che...

Advertisement