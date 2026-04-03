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CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live: Punjab Kings won by 5 wickets!
Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.