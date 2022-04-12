Mumbai: Virat Kohli would need 53 runs to join Rohit Sharma in exclusive IPL batting list when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday at the DY Patil stadium. Kohli would complete 1000 runs against Chennai and become the second player to get 1K runs against an opposition after Rohit. With 948 runs in 27 innings at a strike rate of 127.25, Kohli would look to get to the landmark tonight.

Rohit has amassed 1018 runs against KKR in 30 innings at a strike rate of 130.51.

It would be a mouthwatering contest when CSK face RCB as Kohli and Dhoni would face-off and that has a massive fanbase. Defending champions Chennai are yet to get off the mark. They have played four matches and not won a single game. While CSK would hope to end the winless streak, RCB would like to better better their position in the league.

Chennai have the edge over Bangalore in a head to head basis. CSK have beaten RCB 18 times, while Bangalore have won nine games.

Probable 11s:

Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theeksana/Dwaine Pretorius/Adam Milne

Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj