CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 17: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Injury Report And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League 2023, At M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, 07:30 PM IST

Best players list of CSK vs RR, Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Best players list of CSK vs RR, Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 12, Wednesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram, Stadium

Injury Report No Major Updates as of now.

Live Streaming Jio Cinema (Free), Disney + Hotstar app and Star Sports Network.

CSK vs RR My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson

Batsmen Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), Shimron Hetmyer, Jos Butler, Devon Conway

All-rounders Moeen Ali (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK vs RR Probable XI Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c)(wk), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Moeen Ali, Tushar Deshpande, Ambati Rayudu

Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(c)(wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Murugan Ashwin