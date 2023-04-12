CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings are hosting Rajasthan Royals in a crucial match of IPL 2023. MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl. Tushar Deshpande gave CSK a good start as he dismissed Yashasvi jaiswal early but Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal stitched a good partnership to keep RR afloat. RR are 72-1 in the 8th over at the time of writing. Jos Buttler is batting on 21 off 14 balls while Devdutt Padikkal is at 35 in 22 balls.