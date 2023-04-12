Advertisement

CSK vs RR: Jos Buttler Join Chris Gayle, KL Rahul In Elite List, Becomes Third Fastest To 3000 IPL Runs

Buttler achieved the milestoned in his 85th innings. Chris gayle leads the chart of fastest 3000 IPL runs in just 75 matches

Updated: April 12, 2023 8:36 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings are hosting Rajasthan Royals in a crucial match of IPL 2023. MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl. Tushar Deshpande gave CSK a good start as he dismissed Yashasvi jaiswal early but Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal stitched a good partnership to keep RR afloat. RR are 72-1 in the 8th over at the time of writing. Jos Buttler is batting on 21 off 14 balls while Devdutt Padikkal is at 35 in 22 balls.

Meanwhile, Buttler achieved a big milestone as he completed 3000 IPL runs. He became the third fastest to 300 IPL runs. Buttler achieved the milestoned in his 85th innings. Chris gayle leads the chart of fastest 3000 IPL runs in just 75 matches, followed by KL Rahul who reached the milstone in 80 innings.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh

