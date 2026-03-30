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CSK vs RR IPL 2026 Live: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live scorecard and updates

Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - March 30, 2026 7:35 PM IST

RR vs CSK
RR vs CSK

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