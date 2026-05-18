CSK vs SRH IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma vs Sanju Samson in high-stakes playoff battle at Chepauk

CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Preview: Chennai Super Kings will face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in a must-win encounter for both teams as the IPL 2026 league stage nears its end. With only two matches remaining after this, neither side can afford another setback in the playoff race.

SRH have upper hand in the race, but CSK also remain in contention, making tonight’s match a must-win clash for both teams.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad head into the match in a slightly stronger position with 14 points from 12 matches, while Chennai Super Kings sit just behind them with 12 points. A defeat at this stage could seriously dent CSK’s playoff hopes, while SRH will also be desperate to avoid making their qualification scenario complicated heading into the final stretch.

SRH batting unit has delivered consistently

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting line-up has been one of the biggest positives of their season. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen have produced several match-winning performances throughout the tournament.

Their aggressive approach at the top has allowed SRH to dominate bowling attacks regularly, and they will once again rely on their power-packed batting order at Chepauk.

Chennai still dependent on Samson

For Chennai, the batting has revolved largely around skipper Sanju Samson and middle-order batter Kartik Sharma. While CSK have shown flashes of brilliance this season, inconsistency has kept them under pressure in the points table.

Now placed fifth, Chennai cannot afford another slip-up if they want to stay alive in the playoff race.

Abhishek vs Samson could decide the game

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the match will be the battle between Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. Both Indian stars have carried the responsibility for their respective sides and delivered crucial performances during the season.

Abhishek Sharma has been one of Hyderabad’s biggest performers this season. The left-hander has scored 481 runs so far and has given SRH quick starts in several matches with his attacking batting at the top.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has once again been among Chennai’s most reliable batters. He has added 450 runs this season and played a key role in keeping CSK in the playoff race with a number of important innings.

With both teams fighting for a place in the playoffs, the battle between these two in-form batters could have a major say in the result of the match.

SRH won the previous clash

When these two teams met earlier in the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad came out on top with a narrow 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings. Abhishek Sharma was the difference-maker for SRH, attacking from the first over and scoring 59 runs in only 22 balls, including four sixes and six fours.

Chennai, in reply, never really gained control of the chase. Sanju Samson had a rare off day with the bat and was dismissed after scoring just seven runs, which added to CSK’s problems during the run chase.

Now, with the playoff race entering its final phase, both sides head into the contest knowing how important these two points could be. The atmosphere at Chepauk is expected to be electric for another big clash between the two teams.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Playoff Scenario Explained: DC Keep qualification hopes alive as four teams battle for last spot