Ex India cricketer Subramanian Badrinath revealed that MS Dhoni was not the first choice to lead for CSK, instead, he said it was Virender Sehwag the franchise was interested in. Badrinath also recalled how Sehwag was reluctant as he was to play for his state.

“IPL started in 2008, and if you see who was the first option for Chennai Super Kings, it was Virender Sehwag. The management had decided on picking Sehwag for sure, but Sehwag himself said that he was brought up in Delhi, so he would have a better connection,” revealed Badrinath on his YouTube channel.

With Sehwag not ready, Badrinath also recalled after India won the 2007 World T20, Srinivasan made up his choice.

“The management agreed for him to play in Delhi, thinking it would be better. Then came the auctions, and they saw who was the better player, and before that India won the 2007 World T20. And only then did they decide to sign Dhoni,” he added.

Bought for USD 1.5 million, Dhoni ended up being the costliest buy of the inaugural auctions.

Dhoni – who announced his international retirement last month – has been with the franchise ever since its inception and will once again lead the CSK in a week’s time when they take on Mumbai Indians in the opener in UAE.