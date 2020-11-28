CTB vs WEL Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand ODD 2020 Match 3: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Canterbury vs Wellington One-day Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch 3.30 AM IST November 29 Sunday

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Canterbury vs Wellington Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand ODD 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s CTB vs WEL at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Wellington: In the match no.3 of New Zealand ODD 2020, Wellington will square off against Canterbury at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch – November 29, Sunday. The New Zealand ODD CTB vs WEL match will begin at 3.30 AM IST. With most of the New Zealand internationals not available due to national duty, it is a great opportunity for the youngsters to showcase their talent. Canterbury Leo Carter has been handed the captaincy in absence of Cole McConchie. Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls availability will make them a lot stronger in comparison to the opposition. They finished second in the points table last season with five wins in ten games. On the other side, Wellington finished fifth in the points table last season. Except for Conway, no one really stepped up for the team. They will be led by Michael Bracewell who can win them matches with his all-round abilities. However, they will be without some of the big names like Tom Blundell, DP Conway, and Jimmy Neesham as they are playing for New Zealand. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction and Dream11 Guru Tips For New Zealand ODD 2020 – CTB vs WEL Probable XIs, CTB vs WEL Dream11 Team Player List, CTB vs WEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Prediction – Canterbury vs Wellington, Fantasy Playing Tips – Canterbury vs Wellington.

CTB vs WEL Match Details

TOSS: The New Zealand ODD 2020 match toss between Canterbury vs Wellington will take place at 3 AM (IST) – November 29.

Time: 3.30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

CTB vs WEL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Tom Latham (VC)

Batters Jakob Bhula, Andrew Fletcher, Henry Nicholls, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter

All-Rounders Michael Bracewell (C)

Bowlers Iain Mcpeake, Will Williams, James Hartshorn, Matt Henry

CTB vs WEL Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Leo Carter (C), Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher (wk), Fraser Sheat, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Theo van Woerkom, Sean Davey,

Wellington: Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (C), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns (wk), Peter Younghusband, Brett Johnson, Iain Mcpeake, James Hartshorn.

CTB vs WEL SQUADS

Canterbury: Leo Carter (C), Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams.

Wellington: Michael Bracewell (C), Jakob Bhula, Fraser Colson, Andrew Fletcher, Jamie Gibson, James Hartshorn, Adam Leonard, Lauchie Johns (wk), Brett Johnson, Troy Johnson, Iain McPeake, Michael Snedden, Peter Younghusband.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WEL Dream11 Team/ CTB Dream11 Team/ Wellington Dream11 Team Prediction/ Canterbury Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips New Zealand ODD 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.