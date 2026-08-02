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CTTC 2026: India’s strong run continues as Sreeja Akula enters final

CTTC 2026: India's strong run continues as Sreeja Akula enters the final. Take a look and read the full story to find out all the details regarding the game.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Aug 02, 2026, 08:00 PM IST

Published On Aug 02, 2026, 08:00 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 02, 2026, 08:00 PM IST

Sreeja Akula enters CWTTC 2026 final

Sreeja Akula enters CWTTC 2026 final

India top table tennis player Sreeja Akula has reached the women’s singles final of the 2026 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships after winning a thrilling semi-final on Sunday. She defeated fellow Indian Cinderella Das 4-3 in closely fought contest to move one step closer to the title.

The match was full of exciting rallies, with both players giving their best. In the end, Sreeja kept her calm in the deciding game used her experience to seal the victory. Her win also guaranteed India at least a silver medal in the event.

Sreeja uses experience to edge past Cinderella Das

Cinderella Das pushed Sreeja throughout the match and refused to give up. The semi-final went the full seven games before a winner was decided. Having played on the biggest stage, including the 2024 Paris Olympics Sreeja handled the pressure well and finished the match strongly.

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Although she missed out on a place in the final, Cinderella had an excellent tournament. She defeated several higher-ranked players on her way to the last four and once again showed her fighting spirit against Sreeja. Her performance earned praise from fans and showed that she has a bright future ahead.

Sreeja to face Yashaswini in women’s singles final

Sreeja will now face another Indian, Yashaswini Ghorpade, in the women’s singles final. Yashaswini also needed seven games to win her semi-final, defeating Sutirtha Mukherjee 4-3.

With both finalists from India, the country is guaranteed to win both the gold and silver medals in the women’s singles event.

Indian paddlers have enjoyed an outstanding tournament. Earlier, both the men’s and women’s teams won gold medals, adding to the country’s impressive performance at the championship.

The 2026 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships are being held in New Delhi, where Indian players have made full use of home conditions with a series of strong performances.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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