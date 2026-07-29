CTTC 2026: Manav Thakkar leads India to dominant wins over Australia, Wales and Sri Lanka in Men’s team event

India’s men’s table tennis team continued their winning run at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships (CTTC) 2026 in New Delhi with another impressive display on Tuesday. The hosts remained unbeaten after registering comfortable victories over Australia, Wales and Sri Lanka, with Manav Thakkar once again leading the charge despite carrying an injury.

The Indian team looked in complete control throughout the day at the Thyagaraj Stadium and strengthened its position in the men’s team competition with another series of convincing performances.

Manav Thakkar shines despite injury

India’s top paddler Manav Thakkar continued his excellent form by winning his second successive singles match of the tournament.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

In the Group A clash against Australia, Thakkar defeated Chulong Nie 11-7, 11-6, 11-4 to hand India a crucial advantage. The victory followed his dominant straight-games win over Zimbabwe’s Taenda Mumvuma on the opening day, where he cruised to an 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 success.

Despite dealing with an injury, Thakkar showed no signs of discomfort and once again delivered a composed performance for the home side.

Sathiyan and Manush complete India’s win over Australia

India took an early lead against Australia after Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated Aditya Sareen in straight games 11-8, 11-8, 11-8.

The tie was then wrapped up by Manush Shah, who fought through a thrilling five-game contest against Nicholas Wen Zheng Lum. Shah eventually sealed the match 11-7, 9-11, 12-10, 11-13, 11-3 to complete another impressive victory for India.

Comfortable wins over Wales and Sri Lanka

Earlier in the day, India had also produced dominant performances against Wales and Sri Lanka.

Thakkar comfortably beat Harrison Docherty of Wales 11-5, 11-4, 11-3 as India completed another 3-0 sweep.

The hosts also defeated Sri Lanka by the same margin, making it three consecutive team victories on Tuesday and continuing their unbeaten campaign in the tournament.

Malaysia stun top seeds Singapore

The biggest surprise of the day came in the women’s competition, where Malaysia stunned top-seeded Singapore with a convincing 3-0 victory.

Ai Xin Tee gave Malaysia the perfect start by beating Janelle Rui En Chiang 11-8, 12-10, 11-7.

Karen Iye Anak Dick then doubled the lead with an 11-8, 11-5, 11-8 victory over Zi Sian Chong before Alice Li Sian Chang completed the clean sweep by defeating Lay Yin Sie 11-8, 11-7, 11-4.

The result sent a strong message to the remaining contenders, including second-seeded India.

England and New Zealand also register easy victories

Elsewhere in the tournament, England defeated Maldives 3-0, while New Zealand also secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Bangladesh.

Both teams strengthened their chances of reaching the knockout stage as the group phase of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships continues in New Delhi.