CTTC 2026: Manav Thakkar, Taneesh Kotecha make winning mixed doubles start, Sreeja Akula & Harmeet Desai also advance

India’s brilliant run at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 continued on Thursday with the country’s leading paddlers coming up with yet another dominating display in several events. After the men’s and women’s teams secured their finals berths, the Indian players carried the momentum to the mixed doubles competition with convincing opening-round victories at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi.

Several Indian combinations progressed comfortably, keeping the country’s hopes alive in multiple categories as the tournament entered its crucial stages.

Manav Thakkar and Taneesh Kotecha begin with dominant win

India’s top-ranked paddler Manav Thakkar partnered Taneesh Kotecha in the mixed doubles event and the pair made a confident start.

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They defeated Nigeria’s Conor Nugent and Rebecca Scott in straight games (3-0) to move into the Round of 32 without facing much resistance.

The Indian duo will now face Malaysia’s Jin Zhen Im and Alice Li Chang, who secured a 3-1 victory in their opening match to set up the clash against the hosts.

Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade also advance

Experienced Indian paddler Harmeet Desai also enjoyed a winning start in the mixed doubles event.

Partnering Yashaswini Ghorpade, Desai defeated Botswana’s Tshenolo Mooketsi and Magdeline Rebatenne 3-0 in a one-sided contest.

The Indian pair will next meet Australia’s Chulong Nie and Jiamuwa Wu, who edged past their New Zealand opponents in a closely fought 3-2 encounter.

Sreeja Akula and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran cruise through

India’s top women’s paddler Sreeja Akula teamed up with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and the experienced pair also progressed without dropping a game.

They defeated Canada’s Max Ji and Fiona Nie 3-0 in their opening-round match.

Akula and Sathiyan will now take on Cyprus pair Sharpel Elia and Foteini Meletie in the Round of 32.

Manav inspired India into men’s team final

A day earlier, Manav Thakkar had once again starred for India in the men’s team semifinals against England.

Despite playing with 13 stitches above his left eye, the World No. 38 looked in complete control as he defeated Joseph Hunter 11-8, 11-4, 11-5 to double India’s advantage in the tie.

Harmeet Desai then completed the job with another commanding performance, beating Benjamin Piggott 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 as India secured a clean 3-0 victory and booked their place in the final.

Indian women also storm into the final

India’s women’s team had to work a little harder before overcoming England 3-1 in the semifinals.

Sreeja Akula gave India the perfect start by defeating Cheuk Lam Jasmin Wong in straight games.

England fought back through Tin-Tin Ho, who defeated Yashaswini Ghorpade to level the contest.

India regained control when Syndrela Das produced a composed performance to beat Anna Green and restore the lead.

Sreeja then returned in the deciding fourth game and defeated Tin-Tin Ho in a pulsating five-game encounter, 11-8, 5-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9 to take India into the final. India to face Malaysia in both team finals India will now face Malaysia in both men’s and women’s team finals, as they seek to end the tournament with gold medals in both categories.

The hosts also have several Indian mixed doubles pairs progressing to the next round and remain firmly in the hunt in a number of events at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in New Delhi.