CTTC 2026: Manush Shah, Manav Thakkar lead India’s dominant run with doubles victories

India’s table tennis players are doing super amazing things at the big 2026 games in Delhi! The stadium is full of loud cheers as the Indian team keeps winning like super stars. After they won the men’s team gold in a huge way, now their mixed doubles pairs are playing even better.

Manush-Swastika, Manav-Tanisha march into quarterfinals

Manush Shah, the top player who is now world number two, played with Swastika Ghosh. They had a very exciting fight against other Indian players. They won with big scores: 12-10, 11-6, 11-13, 11-8! The crowd went crazy with joy. Now they will play Malaysia next and win again for sure.

Manav Thakkar, a very strong world player, and Tanisha played so well! They beat the Malaysia team very easily with scores 11-9, 11-9, 11-5. It looked like they were too fast and too smart for them. Next they will face Singapore and keep winning.

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Indian pairs continue winning run with impressive victories

The day started with more happy wins. Anusha and Ronit fought hard against Australia. They won a close match 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 11-9. Everyone clapped and shouted.

Payas and Cinderella were the strongest! They beat England so fast and easy with scores 11-2, 11-3, 11-7. It was like a quick and fun game for them.

All of India is so happy and proud! The players are making the whole country smile. Delhi is cheering loud for more big wins. These players are the best.