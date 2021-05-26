Cummins Recalls First Trip to India, Shares Interesting Anecdote

Australian premier fast bowler Pat Cummins has recently become a household name in India, thanks to his IPL performances. Cummins – who was part of the New South Wales team – came to India for the first time as an 18-year old in 2011 for the Champions League T20.

Expressing his love for India, Cummins said he was overwhelmed by the interest fans showed towards the game. In his latest Youtube vlog, Cummins revealed that a trip to India was also his first overseas tour.

“The first time I landed in India was in 2011 to play the Champions League. I was playing for New South Wales and had just turned 18. That was the first time I had traveled overseas for cricket and growing up you hear all the stories of playing cricket in India and I just absolutely loved it,” Cummins said in the latest vlog uploaded on his Youtube channel.

Cummins recalled how fans used to go crazy in India when they saw David Warner or Shane Watson running towards the boundary.

“We played against some superstars, I think Sachin Tendulkar was playing in that tournament. As an 18-year-old coming here and hearing the crowd go crazy I couldn’t believe it. In the warm-up, David Warner and Shane Watson, who were on our side whenever they ran to the boundary, the crowd will just go crazy. It’s so different from Australia. We were here for three or four and I couldn’t get enough of it,” he further added.