Cutest Picture: 'Thala' MS Dhoni Hugs 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina Post CSK's Win Over LSG
Post the match MS Dhoni was seen hugging his ex-teammate, Suresh Raina
New Delhi: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings thrashed Lucknow Super Giants on April 3, Monday, in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
Both the openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Devon Conway (47) played some outstanding shots to smash 79 runs in the Power-play. In total CSK posted a mammoth 217/7 against Lucknow.
For the fans, this clash was historic as their favourite idol MS Dhoni played in his home ground, Chepauk Stadium for the first time in four years.
While on one hand the crowd was really excited to watch their 'Thala' back in action, on the other hand many were disheartened as for the first time Chennai played without their leading run-getter, Suresh Raina in Chepauk stadium.
Meanwhile, CSK's Twitter account shared heartwarming pictures of MS Dhoni's reunion with his former teammates Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa with a caption, "Home game at Anbuden is never complete without 7 & 3". It was the first time in three years that Raina and Uthappa visited Chepauk since their retirement.
Home game at Anbuden is never complete without 7 & 3 ??#WhistlePodu #Yellove ? pic.twitter.com/qbGvxivI8b
Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 3, 2023
In another post, Dhoni was seen along with his teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu posed with Raina and Uthappa.
No captions. Just live the picture! ? #WhistlePodu #Yellove ?? pic.twitter.com/HN7XeYSwVm
Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 3, 2023
Both Raina and Uthappa lifted their last IPL trophy with CSK in IPL 2021 after beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the final.
Mr IPL was recently seen playing in the Legends League Cricket Masters tournament for India Maharajas. Suresh Raina has scored 5528 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 136.73.
CSK started their IPL 2023 campaign against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. Gujarat got the better of CSK by five wickets with four balls to spare.
But in their second game, Chennai defeated LSG at their home den.
After taking CSK to 100 in eight overs, the openers fell in quick succession. But the rest of the batting order ensured CSK went past 200, especially with Dhoni treating the crowd to a short yet sparking innings in the final over.
