Cutest Picture: 'Thala' MS Dhoni Hugs 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina Post CSK's Win Over LSG

New Delhi: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings thrashed Lucknow Super Giants on April 3, Monday, in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Both the openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Devon Conway (47) played some outstanding shots to smash 79 runs in the Power-play. In total CSK posted a mammoth 217/7 against Lucknow.

For the fans, this clash was historic as their favourite idol MS Dhoni played in his home ground, Chepauk Stadium for the first time in four years.

While on one hand the crowd was really excited to watch their 'Thala' back in action, on the other hand many were disheartened as for the first time Chennai played without their leading run-getter, Suresh Raina in Chepauk stadium.

Meanwhile, CSK's Twitter account shared heartwarming pictures of MS Dhoni's reunion with his former teammates Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa with a caption, "Home game at Anbuden is never complete without 7 & 3". It was the first time in three years that Raina and Uthappa visited Chepauk since their retirement.