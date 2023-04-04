Advertisement

Cutest Picture: 'Thala' MS Dhoni Hugs 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina Post CSK's Win Over LSG

Cutest Picture: 'Thala' MS Dhoni Hugs 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina Post CSK's Win Over LSG

Post the match MS Dhoni was seen hugging his ex-teammate, Suresh Raina

Updated: April 4, 2023 8:26 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings thrashed Lucknow Super Giants on April 3, Monday, in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Both the openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Devon Conway (47) played some outstanding shots to smash 79 runs in the Power-play. In total CSK posted a mammoth 217/7 against Lucknow.

For the fans, this clash was historic as their favourite idol MS Dhoni played in his home ground, Chepauk Stadium for the first time in four years.

While on one hand the crowd was really excited to watch their 'Thala' back in action, on the other hand many were disheartened as for the first time Chennai played without their leading run-getter, Suresh Raina in Chepauk stadium.

Meanwhile, CSK's Twitter account shared heartwarming pictures of MS Dhoni's reunion with his former teammates Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa with a caption, "Home game at Anbuden is never complete without 7 & 3". It was the first time in three years that Raina and Uthappa visited Chepauk since their retirement.

In another post, Dhoni was seen along with his teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu posed with Raina and Uthappa.

Both Raina and Uthappa lifted their last IPL trophy with CSK in IPL 2021 after beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the final.

Mr IPL was recently seen playing in the Legends League Cricket Masters tournament for India Maharajas. Suresh Raina has scored 5528 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 136.73.

CSK started their IPL 2023 campaign against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. Gujarat got the better of CSK by five wickets with four balls to spare.

But in their second game, Chennai defeated LSG at their home den.

After taking CSK to 100 in eight overs, the openers fell in quick succession. But the rest of the batting order ensured CSK went past 200, especially with Dhoni treating the crowd to a short yet sparking innings in the final over.

 

 

 

 

Also Read

More News ›
Cutest Picture: 'Thala' MS Dhoni Hugs 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina Post CSK's Win Over LSG
They'll Have To Play Under New Captain: MS Dhoni Threatens To Leave CSK's Captaincy If Bowlers Keep Bowling Wides And No Balls
IPL 2023: Fans Storm Twitter As CSK Beat LSG By 12 Runs At Chepauk Stadium
Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs LSG 6 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant Likely To Watch DC Vs GT Match From Arun Jaitley Stadium
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Cutest Picture: 'Thala' MS Dhoni Hugs 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina Post CSK's Win Over LSG

Cutest Picture: 'Thala' MS Dhoni Hugs 'Chinna Thala' Suresh ...

They'll Have To Play Under New Captain: MS Dhoni Threatens To Leave CSK's Captaincy If Bowlers Keep Bowling Wides And No Balls

They'll Have To Play Under New Captain: MS Dhoni Threatens T...

IPL 2023: Fans Storm Twitter As CSK Beat LSG By 12 Runs At Chepauk Stadium

IPL 2023: Fans Storm Twitter As CSK Beat LSG By 12 Runs At C...

Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs LSG 6 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live ...

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant Likely To Watch DC Vs GT Match From Arun Jaitley Stadium

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant Likely To Watch DC Vs GT Match From A...

Advertisement