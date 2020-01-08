Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Cumilla Warriors vs Khulna Tigers Bangladesh Premier League Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 37 CUW vs KHT at 1:00 PM IST: The 2019 20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS The toss between Cumilla Warriors vs Khulna Tigers will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

CUW vs KHT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen Dawid Malan (captain), Sabbir Rahman, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Rilee Rossouw (vice-captain), Hashim Amla

All-Rounders Robbie Frylinck, David Wiese

Bowlers Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Shafiul Islam

CUW vs KHT Predicted XI:

Cumilla Warriors: Upul Tharanga, Dawid Malan (C), Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, David Wiese, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Abu Hider Rony, Sunzamul Islam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain

Khulna Tigers: Mehidy Hasan, Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw, Shamsur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Robbie Frylinck, Aamer Yamin/Najmul Hossain Shanto, Alauddin Babu, Shafiul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam/Mohammad Amir.

CUW vs KHT Squads:

Cumilla Warriors Squad: Upul Tharanga, Fardeen Hasan, Dawid Malan(c), Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), Soumya Sarkar, David Wiese, Yasir Ali, Abu Hider Rony, Sunzamul Islam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Stiaan van Zyl, Sabbir Rahman, Sumon Khan, Ifran Hossain, Robiul Islam

Khulna Tigers Squad: Mehidy Hasan, Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw, Shamsur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w/c), Robbie Frylinck, Aamer Yamin, Alauddin Babu, Shafiul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam, Mohammad Amir, Najibullah Zadran, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hassan, Shahidul Islam, Aminul Islam, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Robiul Haque

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CUW Dream11 Team/ KHT Dream11 Team/ Cumilla Warriors Dream11 Team/ Khulna Tigers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.