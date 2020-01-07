Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Cumilla Warriors vs Sylhet Thunder Prediction Bangladesh Premier League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 35 CUW vs SYL at 1:00 PM IST: The 2019 20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Cumilla Warriors and Sylhet Thunder will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

CUW vs SYL My Dream11 Team

Dawid Malan (captain), Sherfane Rutherford (vice-captain), Mohammad Mithun, Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Yasir Ali, Soumya Sarkar, Sunzumal Islam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain

CUW vs SYL Squads

Cumilla Warriors: Upul Tharanga (captain), Stiaan van Zyl, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Yasir Ali, David Wiese, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Abu Hider Rony, Sunzamul Islam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Sumon Khan, Ifran Hossain, Robiul Islam, Fardeen Hasan

Sylhet Thunder: Andre Fletcher (captain), Abdul Mazid, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Sohag Gazi, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Delwar Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ebadot Hossain, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Jeevan Mendis, Krishmar Santokie, Mosaddek Hossain, Monir Hossain, Rony Talukdar, Nayeem Hasan, Ruyel Miah, Rubel Mia

